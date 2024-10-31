Weyerhaeuser FY2024 EPS Forecast Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

