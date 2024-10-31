What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Hope Bancorp FY2025 Earnings?

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,985.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,985.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 117.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85,709 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

