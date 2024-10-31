Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.