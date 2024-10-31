Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.