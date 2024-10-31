William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

