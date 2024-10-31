WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

