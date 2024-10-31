Wingstop Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Wingstop Trading Down 21.4 %
NASDAQ:WING opened at $289.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $177.88 and a twelve month high of $433.86.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.32.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
