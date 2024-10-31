WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.
