Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,798. The company has a market cap of $462.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

