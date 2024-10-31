Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

