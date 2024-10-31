Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

