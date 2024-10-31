WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
WVS Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.24.
WVS Financial Company Profile
