WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

WVS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.