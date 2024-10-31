XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 612,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. XPO has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

