Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.29. 1,391,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,006. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

