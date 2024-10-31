Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.29. 1,391,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,006. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
