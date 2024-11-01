1,094 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $394.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.26.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

