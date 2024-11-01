10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $16.11 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

