180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
180 Life Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %
ATNF opened at $3.92 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
