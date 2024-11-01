1,954 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 199,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.59, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

