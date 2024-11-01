4,922 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $42.43 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

