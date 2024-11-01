5,133 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $171.12 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $174.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.