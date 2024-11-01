536 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.57 and its 200 day moving average is $662.98. The company has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.63 and a twelve month high of $773.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

