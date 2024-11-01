AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-10.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.