Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,152 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. 114,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

