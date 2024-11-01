Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 89.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.34. 376,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,581. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

