Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.96 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.