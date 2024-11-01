Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $60.62 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $60.62 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,267.65 or 1.00006327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

