Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.42 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

