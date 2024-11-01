Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $300.69 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $158.80 and a 12 month high of $312.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.46%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,290,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.