Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,982,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $203,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

PEO opened at $23.56 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $377,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 53,103 shares of company stock worth $1,204,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

