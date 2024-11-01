ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 10,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,116. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

