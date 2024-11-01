Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $490.33 and last traded at $489.96. Approximately 629,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,168,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

