AerCap Holdings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

AerCap has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

