AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.96%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

