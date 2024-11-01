Aevo (AEVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $266.52 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Aevo has a market cap of $266.52 million and $28.84 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aevo has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,239,493.9264815 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32016302 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $26,106,709.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

