Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.19). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.19), with a volume of 333 shares.
Aggregated Micro Power Stock Up 407.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Aggregated Micro Power
Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.
