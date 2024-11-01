Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $789,017.78

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $789,017.78 and approximately $57.20 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,328.98 or 0.38031566 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.