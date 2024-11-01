Algorand (ALGO) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $963.39 million and $26.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00035775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,690,725 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

