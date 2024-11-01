Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 36,197 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $435,811.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,085.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,483 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,840.83.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $350,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $473,412.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

