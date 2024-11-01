Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Alliant Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 3,222,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $62.49.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Further Reading
