Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 3,222,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

