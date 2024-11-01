Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.45.

ALNY stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 233,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,164. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

