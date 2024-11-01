Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.13. 353,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

