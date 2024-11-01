Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $150.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 401.88%. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 51.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

