Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

