Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $131.71 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

