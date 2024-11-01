Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $236.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,911,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,114,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

