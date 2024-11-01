Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $6,752,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

