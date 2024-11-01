American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CATF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.