American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 50,445 shares.The stock last traded at $93.40 and had previously closed at $93.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

