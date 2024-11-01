American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 12,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

