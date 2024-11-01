Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,559. The firm has a market cap of $503.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

