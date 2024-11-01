Americana Partners LLC Has $28.98 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 157.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,494 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $20,164,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,269,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 5,204,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,962,769. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

